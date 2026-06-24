TN forest department failed to consider requests during online transfer, rue staff

COIMBATORE: Forest staff, along with ministerial staff and representatives of the Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association, charged that several of their requests have been sidelined during the online transfer process.

Staff of various levels, from forest guards to forest range officers, said no mutual transfer was followed, and that they were unaware of the existing vacancies on the online portal.

"Despite participating in the online transfer, there was no option given to us to select the place of our choosing for work," said a forest staff member participated in the process.

"The online transfer was done only for namesake, as most of the staff have been made to work against their interest. This will eventually affect wildlife conservation work, tree plantation and other forest administration activities," said another staff member, on condition of anonymity.

Forest staff working in Vellore were transferred to places nearly 200 kilometres away, including Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. Likewise, some staff working in Villupuram were transferred to Kanniyakumari.

For ministerial staff such as junior assistants and superintendents, postings are far away from their current locations. For instance, women ministerial staff working in Coimbatore were transferred to Sivaganga, while those working in Dharmapuri district were posted to southern districts.

Their demanded that transfer rules be framed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) after conducting a meeting with conservators, district forest officers and representatives of the forest staff association.