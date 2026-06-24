TN government rolls out gold ring for babies at Rs 755 crore

Moms with higher order births also eligible for benefits under scheme

Mothers registered with PICME (Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation) with Reproductive and Child Health ID will also be covered under the scheme.

Beneficiaries would be required to submit residential proofs which include documents such as ration cards, voter ID, Aadhar card, ID card issued by the labour welfare boards or proof of address card issued by the department of posts or nativity certificates.

Mothers with higher order births are also eligible without restrictions, the order said. Benefits are to be provided irrespective of the gender of the child. Out of 4.42 lakh annual newborns recorded across the state’s government medical facilities, medical college hospitals account for 54% of deliveries, district and sub district hospitals account for 37% followed by 9% in primary health centres.

As per the GO, a State Project/Programme Management Unit, a dedicated administrative body shall be set up to implement, monitor and manage the scheme with a designated logistics manager in each district for mandatory monthly stock verification. Dedicated monitoring will be taken up by a nodal person at the state level.