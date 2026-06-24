TN’s new registration law struck down by Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday struck down the newly introduced Section 34-C of the Tamil Nadu Registration (Amendment) Act, 2025 (power to registration authority to prevent the registration if original document is not produced for the purchase of property) by stating that the role of authority is purely ministerial and administrative in nature and questions relating to the title can be adjudicated only by a competent civil court.

A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the amendment stating it was nothing but a re-packaged version of the provisions that have already been held invalid. Even if we assume that the objective is to prevent fraudulent registrations, the amendment affects genuine transactions and imposes burden far beyond what is necessary, the petitioners claimed.

The court also stated that the effect of the provisions of Section 34-C directly interferes with several provisions of the Transfer of Property Act. The amendment also effectively empowers the Registering Authority to examine and decide issues relating to title.