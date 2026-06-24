Veterinary assistant surgeons across TN want transfer counselling put off

SALEM: Veterinary assistant surgeons across Tamil Nadu have urged the state government to postpone the proposed general transfer counselling, arguing that conducting the exercise at this stage could adversely affect the upcoming Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination programme and several major livestock development initiatives.

According to veterinary doctors, the ninth round of the vaccination programme, under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), is scheduled to begin on July 1 and will continue till August 10. They said the state has an estimated livestock population of around one crore, including 95 lakh cattle and five lakh buffaloes, requiring extensive field-level vaccination and monitoring.

The doctors pointed out that if the transfer counselling is conducted now, around 1,000 veterinary assistant surgeons could be shifted to new stations, leading to disruptions in vaccination drives, disease surveillance activities, and routine veterinary healthcare services.

They said the transfers would come at a time when doctors are required to visit villages and livestock owners to administer vaccines and upload data under the National Digital Livestock Mission.