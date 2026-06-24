Veterinary assistant surgeons across TN want transfer counselling put off

SALEM: Veterinary assistant surgeons across Tamil Nadu have urged the state government to postpone the proposed general transfer counselling, arguing that conducting the exercise at this stage could adversely affect the upcoming Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination programme and several major livestock development initiatives.
According to veterinary doctors, the ninth round of the vaccination programme, under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), is scheduled to begin on July 1 and will continue till August 10. They said the state has an estimated livestock population of around one crore, including 95 lakh cattle and five lakh buffaloes, requiring extensive field-level vaccination and monitoring.
The doctors pointed out that if the transfer counselling is conducted now, around 1,000 veterinary assistant surgeons could be shifted to new stations, leading to disruptions in vaccination drives, disease surveillance activities, and routine veterinary healthcare services.
They said the transfers would come at a time when doctors are required to visit villages and livestock owners to administer vaccines and upload data under the National Digital Livestock Mission.
A veterinary assistant surgeon, on condition of anonymity, said the typical transfer period prescribed under the existing government orders is between April 1 and May 31. He claimed that up to 600 veterinarians, including nearly 400 women, could be affected by the transfers.
"If doctors are suddenly shifted to unfamiliar areas, it will take time to establish contact with farmers and organise field activities. With the monsoon season approaching, disease control measures cannot be delayed. If we are relocated now, completing the vaccination schedule on time will become difficult," he said.
Further, the veterinarians cautioned that any disruption in field-level veterinary services during the monsoon -- when the risk of infectious livestock diseases is higher -- could affect disease prevention efforts, delay programme implementation, and create difficulties for livestock farmers.
They appealed to the government to defer the transfer counselling until the vaccination campaign is complete, warning that interruptions could have a direct impact on livestock health and milk production across the state.