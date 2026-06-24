Why object to ‘party fund’ remarks? CM Vijay didn’t name any party, says minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Ministers in the TVK government on Tuesday defended Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s speech in the Assembly and questioned why DMK strongly objected when he referred to ‘party funds’ during his reply to the debate on the governor’s address.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat — after the DMK’s walkout — Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said the chief minister’s speech was being telecast live and watched by people across the world. He alleged that DMK members immediately rose in protest after Vijay mentioned ‘party fund’ and attempted to prevent him from continuing his speech.

“Vijay did not name any particular party. Yet the DMK members reacted strongly and later walked out of the House. Why they were uncomfortable with the remark is something only they can explain,” he said.

Referring to recent allegations regarding the school education department, Nirmal Kumar said several media outlets had reported claims involving Rs 400 crore as ‘party funds’.

He said legal action would be initiated against those who received the money. He also claimed that vendors in the energy department had told the government that party fund collections and commission practices that allegedly existed earlier had now stopped.

Prior to the walkout, responding to the opposition’s demand for a Point of Order during Vijay’s reply, minister Aadhav Arjuna said DMK had repeatedly criticised the chief minister for remaining silent over the past few days.

“For four days, they kept asking why the chief minister was not speaking. But the moment he started speaking and used the words ‘party fund’, they began protesting even though he had not named any party,” he said.

Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan urged DMK members to allow the chief minister to complete his speech, assuring them that they would be given an opportunity to express their views later.