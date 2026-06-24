Woman found dead in Isha campus in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside the restroom at the Isha Yoga Centre campus in Alandurai, Coimbatore, on Monday night. Alandurai police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as S Malarvizhi from Madathupatty in Tirunelveli district. She was working as a librarian at a private medical college in Cuddalore district and had been living separately from her husband for the past three years.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Malarvizhi visited her native place in Tirunelveli on June 19. On June 21, she informed her parents that she planned to resign from her job and return home permanently. She subsequently travelled to Coimbatore by train.

On Monday, she visited the Isha Yoga Centre at Alandurai. After allegedly having food on campus, she entered the women’s restroom. Around 9.30 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed the restroom had remained locked for an unusually long time. Security personnel were alerted, and they found Malarvizhi lying unconscious.

Alandurai police and a 108 ambulance team reached the location immediately. The medical team examined her and declared her dead. The body was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and police suspect that she died by suicide.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)