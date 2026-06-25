15 police officers transferred across TN; five promoted as SPs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Home Department on Wednesday transferred 15 police officers across the state, including five newly promoted Superintendents of Police (SP).

D Kannan has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Headquarters and Administration, Tambaram Police Commissionerate. A Velmurugan has been shifted as SP/Assistant Inspector General of Police, Modernisation, in the office of the DGP/HoPF in Chennai.

G Stalin has been posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Tambaram Police Commissionerate. D Ramesh Babu has been shifted as SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Chennai. V V Geethanjali has been posted as DCP, Crime against Women and Children, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Chennai. P Sundaravadivel has been posted as DCP, Security, GCP, Chennai.

R Ramesh Krishan has been posted as DCP, North, Tiruppur City. K Maheswari has been posted as DCP, Red Hills, Avadi Police Commissionerate. R Uthayakumar has been posted as SP, Tiruvannamalai district. A C Karthikeyan has been posted as DCP, Adyar, GCP, Chennai.

A total of five officers have been promoted as SPs and posted across TN. Of these, Kunal Uttam Shrote has been posted as DCP, Koyambedu, GCP, Chennai. Akash Joshi has been posted as DCP, South, Tiruppur City. Anshul Nagar has been posted as DCP, West, Tirunelveli City. Arpita Rajput has been posted as SP, North Zone, Crime Branch CID, Chennai. Banavath Aravind has been posted as DCP, North, Trichy City.