After years, encroachments removed along ESI Hospital road in Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: Municipal administration on Wednesday removed the encroachments that had existed along the ESI Hospital road in Ambur, Tirupattur for several years, thereby bringing relief to residents and commuters.

The ESI Hospital road, located in Poonthottam area under Ambur Municipality had been encroached upon by shops, houses, commercial establishments and hotels for many years. This led to severe traffic congestion frequently occurred in the area, causing inconvenience to patients and the public visiting the hospital.

Seeking the removal of the encroachments, R Ram Prasad, a resident, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court in January 2025. Acting on the petition, the High Court directed the district authorities and municipality to clear the encroachments

in August 2025. Following the court's order, officials of the Ambur Municipality initiated the removal of the encroachments on Wednesday.

Residents of the area expressed happiness over the action, stating that the removal of the long-standing encroachments would help ease traffic congestion and improve access to the hospital.