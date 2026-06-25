Amaravathi water released to benefit private coir factories, allege farmers

“However, WRD officials released water into the Kadathur Canal, one of the six old ayacut canals. We suspect that water was released with the intention of benefiting private coir factories as there are many coir factories in the areas where the canal flows. We further suspect officials have illegally released water in return for money,” he added.

“Usually, water is released from the dam to all the old canals at the same time. But now, water was released into the canal in violation of the norms and without any government order.

Therefore, the district administration must intervene and action must be taken against the officials who committed the wrongdoing,” he added. K Palanisami, a farmer from Madathukulam, said, “We do not know when they released water into that canal. But officials stopped the water after we received information on Tuesday and protested.”

However, WRD officials denied the allegations.

A senior WRD official said, “Water release from the dam for Dharapuram municipality was stopped on Tuesday morning. After the water release from the dam was stopped, farmers relying on Kadathur Canal, seeking to avert drought, moved the shutters themselves to divert the water flowing in the river. However, we closed the shutter as soon as we received information. Yet, farmers are making exaggerated allegations. A lascar was transferred for negligence.”