Tamil Nadu

CPM’s model bill upholds adults’ right to choose partner

The draft defines honour-based violence broadly, covering honour killings, threats, assaults, unlawful confinement, forced marriages, forced separation and social or economic boycotts.
The members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) are demonstrating at the VVD signal on Wednesday.
The members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) are demonstrating at the VVD signal on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) affiliated to the CPM has come out with a model legislation, ‘Protection of the Right to Choose a Life Partner and Prevention of Honour-Based Crimes (Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2026’ that advocates for the right of every adult to freely choose a spouse or partner, irrespective of their caste, religion or community.

On the draft legislation that was released by CPM state secretary P Shanmugam in Chennai on Tuesday, TNUEF state general secretary P Suganthi told TNIE, “We examined nearly 60 ‘honour killing’ cases while drafting the legislation. Activists from 14 Dalit outfits, 25 senior members of the CPM and the TNUEF, and a team of 15 advocates contributed to the preparation of the draft Bill.”

According to the draft, honour-based violence includes not only ‘honour killings’ but also threats, physical attack, unlawful confinement, forced marriages, forced separation of couples, social as well as economic boycott. A key feature of the draft is the concept of collective liability. The draft further recommends the establishment of special courts to hear honour-based crime cases.

honour killing
P Shanmugam