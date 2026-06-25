CPM’s model bill upholds adults’ right to choose partner

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) affiliated to the CPM has come out with a model legislation, ‘Protection of the Right to Choose a Life Partner and Prevention of Honour-Based Crimes (Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2026’ that advocates for the right of every adult to freely choose a spouse or partner, irrespective of their caste, religion or community.

On the draft legislation that was released by CPM state secretary P Shanmugam in Chennai on Tuesday, TNUEF state general secretary P Suganthi told TNIE, “We examined nearly 60 ‘honour killing’ cases while drafting the legislation. Activists from 14 Dalit outfits, 25 senior members of the CPM and the TNUEF, and a team of 15 advocates contributed to the preparation of the draft Bill.”

According to the draft, honour-based violence includes not only ‘honour killings’ but also threats, physical attack, unlawful confinement, forced marriages, forced separation of couples, social as well as economic boycott. A key feature of the draft is the concept of collective liability. The draft further recommends the establishment of special courts to hear honour-based crime cases.