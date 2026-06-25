DVAC books former DMK minister E V Velu, 10 others in corruption case; raids 14 places

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a corruption case against Thiruvannamalai DMK MLA and former Highways and Minor Ports minister E V Velu over alleged irregularities in road works in Karur and other districts. On Thursday, searches were conducted at 14 places linked to Velu and other accused.
The Special Investigation Cell filed the FIR on Wednesday, naming E V Velu as the first accused along with ten other present and former Highways officials, and contractor Sankaranand Infra.
The case was registered based on a petition submitted by Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan in April 2022. According to the FIR, Sankaranand Infra received a tender in March 2022 for “Widening and Improvements, Improvements to Riding Quality, Reconstruction of Cross Drainage Works in Government Roads of Karur (Highways)” for around Rs 7 crore, but payments amounting to Rs 3.23 crore were made on March 25 and 28 without the work being carried out.
The FIR says four road works in Karur alone totalled Rs 3.23 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 4.19 crore. It also refers to similar alleged payments of about Rs 1.5 crore for two NABARD and Rural Roads projects in Karur and Erode divisions.
The case has been booked under Sections 120B, 420, 409, 468 and 471 of the IPC, along with Sections 7(c), 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended in 2018.
On Thursday morning, former Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin took to X and said that "The Tamil Nadu government's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting raids at the residence of Tiruvannamalai South District Secretary and former Minister, our dear brother, Mr E V Velu. He is extending his full cooperation to the authorities. He will face the proceedings in accordance with the law and establish the merits of his case before the court."
"History shows that, despite allegations of corruption levelled during the DMK's tenure in office, not a single case pursued so far has succeeded in proving the charges. The DMK is not a movement that can be intimidated by such acts of political vendetta by the ruling party. We have faced far greater repression than this. We will confront this as well and emerge victorious," he said.