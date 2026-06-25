DVAC books former DMK minister E V Velu, 10 others in corruption case; raids 14 places

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a corruption case against Thiruvannamalai DMK MLA and former Highways and Minor Ports minister E V Velu over alleged irregularities in road works in Karur and other districts. On Thursday, searches were conducted at 14 places linked to Velu and other accused.

The Special Investigation Cell filed the FIR on Wednesday, naming E V Velu as the first accused along with ten other present and former Highways officials, and contractor Sankaranand Infra.

The case was registered based on a petition submitted by Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan in April 2022. According to the FIR, Sankaranand Infra received a tender in March 2022 for “Widening and Improvements, Improvements to Riding Quality, Reconstruction of Cross Drainage Works in Government Roads of Karur (Highways)” for around Rs 7 crore, but payments amounting to Rs 3.23 crore were made on March 25 and 28 without the work being carried out.

The FIR says four road works in Karur alone totalled Rs 3.23 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 4.19 crore. It also refers to similar alleged payments of about Rs 1.5 crore for two NABARD and Rural Roads projects in Karur and Erode divisions.