GD Naidu flyover has pushed bottleneck further, not resolve traffic woes, say commuters

COIMBATORE: While the recently inaugurated GD Naidu Flyover has significantly eased traffic congestion along a major portion of Avinashi Road, motorists say the relief is short-lived as severe bottlenecks continue to plague the stretch between Chinniampalayam and Neelambur junctions beyond the elevated corridor.

Constructed by the highways department to decongest one of the city's busiest arterial roads, the 10-km-long GD Naidu Flyover stretches from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins. However, commuters claim that congestion has merely shifted further down the road, particularly along the five-kilometre stretch between Chinniampalayam and Neelambur.

Motorists say they are now forced to navigate bumper-to-bumper traffic throughout the day. The situation is especially challenging at traffic signals near Chinniampalayam and Neelambur, where vehicles from multiple directions converge.

"The flyover has definitely reduced travel time within the city, but once we exit it near Goldwins, traffic becomes unbearable. Sometimes, it takes nearly 20 to 30 minutes just to cross the Neelambur signal," said R Sabarish, a private company employee who commutes daily from Karumathampatti.