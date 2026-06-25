GD Naidu flyover has pushed bottleneck further, not resolve traffic woes, say commuters

COIMBATORE: While the recently inaugurated GD Naidu Flyover has significantly eased traffic congestion along a major portion of Avinashi Road, motorists say the relief is short-lived as severe bottlenecks continue to plague the stretch between Chinniampalayam and Neelambur junctions beyond the elevated corridor.
Constructed by the highways department to decongest one of the city's busiest arterial roads, the 10-km-long GD Naidu Flyover stretches from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins. However, commuters claim that congestion has merely shifted further down the road, particularly along the five-kilometre stretch between Chinniampalayam and Neelambur.
Motorists say they are now forced to navigate bumper-to-bumper traffic throughout the day. The situation is especially challenging at traffic signals near Chinniampalayam and Neelambur, where vehicles from multiple directions converge.
"The flyover has definitely reduced travel time within the city, but once we exit it near Goldwins, traffic becomes unbearable. Sometimes, it takes nearly 20 to 30 minutes just to cross the Neelambur signal," said R Sabarish, a private company employee who commutes daily from Karumathampatti.
Another commuter, V Madhuvannan, who travels to the city for work every day, said. "We expected smoother traffic flow after the flyover was opened. Instead, vehicles are piling up at the junctions. The authorities should look at long-term solutions before the problem worsens," he said.
"Whenever an ambulance approaches, vehicles try to make way, but there is hardly any space to move because the road is packed. It is a serious issue that needs immediate attention," said K Manoj, a motorist.
With thousands of vehicles entering and exiting Coimbatore through the Avinashi Road corridor every day, commuters have urged the authorities to undertake a detailed traffic study and implement measures to ease congestion at the Chinniampalayam and Neelambur junctions.
The onset of the expansion of the GD Naidu flyover project is getting delayed as the TVK government has stalled all major projects announced by the previous DMK government, citing "revisions". With the project getting delayed, the motorists have urged the officials to come up with temporary solutions for the time being.