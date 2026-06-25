Heavy rain forecast in more than 10 districts of TN from June 28

CHENNAI: With the South West monsoon remaining active over the state, heavy rainfall is expected to occur in more than 10 districts of Tamil Nadu from June 28.

According to the India Meteorological Department here, heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts from Sunday.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected to prevail over South West Bay of Bengal during the same period.

The weather department also issued ocean current alerts for Karaikal and Nagapattinam areas.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thammampatty in Salem received the state's maximum rainfall at four cm, followed by Veppanthattai in Perambalur, which recorded three cm downpour during the same period.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the IMD forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning during evening and night from May 25.