Lack of information on factory checks casts doubts on oversight in TN

CHENNAI: Six years after the Tamil Nadu government issued a Government Order (GO) to establish a Central Inspection System (CIS) to improve transparency in industrial safety inspections, the state platform remains largely non-functional.

A review of the Tamil Nadu Central Inspection System (TNCIS) by TNIE, carried out in the wake of industrial accidents including the ammonia gas leak in Tiruvallur district on Sunday that claimed 10 lives, showed that no publicly accessible inspection data or reports are available on the portal, raising concerns over regulatory oversight in TN.

In October 2020, the industries department issued the G.O. to create the TNCIS as an integrated online portal to coordinate inspections carried out by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), labour department and the Directorate of Boilers.

The order mandated the publication of inspection schedules, allocation of inspectors, and inspection reports to enhance transparency and accountability. It also envisaged the creation of a State-Level Inspection Group to periodically review the system.