Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea for SOP for paddy storage

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to file a counter affidavit on a PIL that sought a direction to prevent damage to paddy procured by DPCs due to inadequate storage infrastructure and improper preservation facilities.

A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the direction while hearing the PIL filed by Amirtharaj Hameedudeen from Thanjavur. The petitioner stated that recent heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to paddy stored at the DPC at Patteeswaram near Kumbakonam.

Strengthening of storage infrastructure, formulation of a state-wide storage improvement plan and implementation of scientific preservation measures might help to prevent destruction, he stated.

Further, petitioner stated that the state government should frame and implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for scientific storage, preservation, handling, transportation and protection of procured paddy from rain, flooding and other foreseeable risks, thereby indemnifying the farmers against losses arising from such damage.

He stated that Official Government Policy Notes indicate that TNCSC presently manages approximately 385 godowns with a cumulative storage capacity of about 20.92 lakh metric tonnes, which is significantly lower than the annual procurement volume.

Recurring complaints continue to emerge from various districts regarding shortage of permanent storage facilities, delayed movement of stocks, accumulation of paddy in procurement centres and exposure of food grains to rain and moisture.

During the period 2019-20 and 2023-24, Tamil Nadu suffered deterioration and spoilage of approximately 3.72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and rice resulting in an estimated financial loss of nearly `840 crore", he alleged.

