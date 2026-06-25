Nearly 400 MRB-selected doctors await appointment orders weeks after counselling in TN

TIRUCHY: Nearly 400 doctors selected through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) for Assistant Surgeon General (ASG) posts in government hospitals have been awaiting appointment orders for more than 20 days after attending counselling, leaving many uncertain about their careers and future plans.
A total of 395 candidates attended counselling conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, on June 4 and were selected for these postings in Primary Health Centres.
However, appointment orders have not yet been issued. Several candidates told TNIE that the delay has caused anxiety, as they have already secured government jobs but remain unable to join service.
“We were told that appointment orders would be issued within a couple of days after counselling. It has been over three weeks now and there has been no official communication on joining date,” said a candidate.
Another candidate said many selected doctors had put other career plans on hold after clearing the recruitment process. “Many of the selected doctors did not seriously prepare for the NEET-PG examination scheduled in August, because we expected to join government service soon after counselling. Now we are in a difficult position as we do not know when the appointment orders will be issued,” the candidate said.
The MRB conducted the examination for ASG on January 25. More than 25,000 candidates appeared for the recruitment exam, and the results were announced on February 20. Following certificate verification, a final selection list comprising 1,100 candidates was released on March 11.
Candidates said around 320 doctors from the first batch received appointment orders after counselling held in March. While another 395 candidates were called for counselling on June 4, several others from the selection list are yet to be called.
Dr A Somasundaram, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, told TNIE, “The appointment process is being finalised and orders are expected to be issued from this weekend. Vacancies are being assessed and posts are being rationalised across various directorates based on service requirements. Appointments will be made against the finalised vacancies.”
Health inspectors too await appointment orders
MRB-selected health inspectors gathered on the DMS campus demanding posting orders without further delay on Wednesday. Mohammed Abuthurab, one of the candidates, said around 1,400 health inspectors were selected.
They wrote the exam in December last year, while the counselling was held in January. “They were about to receive appointment orders, but the government halted the process citing a court case,” he said. Health Minister K G Arunraj spoke to the candidates, after which they dispersed.