Nearly 400 MRB-selected doctors await appointment orders weeks after counselling in TN

TIRUCHY: Nearly 400 doctors selected through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) for Assistant Surgeon General (ASG) posts in government hospitals have been awaiting appointment orders for more than 20 days after attending counselling, leaving many uncertain about their careers and future plans.

A total of 395 candidates attended counselling conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, on June 4 and were selected for these postings in Primary Health Centres.

However, appointment orders have not yet been issued. Several candidates told TNIE that the delay has caused anxiety, as they have already secured government jobs but remain unable to join service.

“We were told that appointment orders would be issued within a couple of days after counselling. It has been over three weeks now and there has been no official communication on joining date,” said a candidate.

Another candidate said many selected doctors had put other career plans on hold after clearing the recruitment process. “Many of the selected doctors did not seriously prepare for the NEET-PG examination scheduled in August, because we expected to join government service soon after counselling. Now we are in a difficult position as we do not know when the appointment orders will be issued,” the candidate said.