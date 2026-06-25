Palar check dam plan on hold after farmers raise concerns

MADURAI: Construction of the new check dam across the Palar river in Madurai district has been put on hold amid opposition from farmers in the Singampunari region in Sivaganga, with the Water Resources Department (WRD) holding a project review meeting on Wednesday to address their concerns.

A WRD team is also set to inspect the site on Thursday following objections raised by farmers' groups.

The meeting was convened after the Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Associations Coordination Committee and the Palar Irrigation Farmers' Federation opposed the project, stating that the check dam may not serve its intended purpose and could affect existing irrigation systems.

N Arun, State youth wing president of the TN All Farmers' Associations Coordination Committee, said the WRD had allocated Rs 9.05 crore for constructing the check dam.

"Farmers have not demanded a new check dam in the area. Instead of spending crores on a project that may not yield results, priority should be given to restoring supply channels, village tanks and existing water bodies," he said.

Farmers have warned of staging a protest on June 30 if the WRD fails to address their concerns. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from WRD department said, "We have examined properly before initiating the project. We will consider the farmers' request and inspect the site on Thursday and till then the works would be halted."