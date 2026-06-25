PHC medical officer held for taking bribe in Katpadi

VELLORE: A 53-year-old medical officer at Pallikuppam Primary Health Centre in Katpadi was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials for collecting a bribe in return for providing medical certificates to students studying in a private school in Vellore. The accused was Dr. B Venkatalakshmi.

According to Vellore DVAC officials, the complainant, Raveena R (32) of Pallikuppam had come to the PHC to obtain a medical certificate for her three children who study at a private school in Katpadi. The private school collected medical certificates, including vaccination details and fitness certificates, at the beginning of every academic year.

On June 22, when Raveena went to the PHC and asked Venkatalakshmi for the certificate, she said that it could be provided only if Raveena paid `300 each for each of the three children, that is,`900 as bribe for getting the certificates.

Raveena questioned as to why the money was being asked in a government office and demanded for a receipt for the same. She allegedly said that if Raveena could not pay the amount, she could get it from somewhere else.

Meanwhile, Raveena had recorded Venkatalakshmi asking for bribe. On June 22, she filed a complaint with the DVAC Vellore Inspector Mythili, along with the recorded audio as proof.

After preliminary inquiry on June 23, an FIR was filed by the DVAC. On the instruction of DVAC officials, Raveena handed over chemically-stained currency notes to Venkatalakshmi on Tuesday evening.

The officials, who were hiding at the PHC premises caught Venkatalakshmi red-handed and arrested her. Venkatalakshmi was remanded to judicial custody and sent to Vellore prison on Tuesday night.

A case has been registered against Venkatalakshmi under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which deals with public servant accepting bribes beyond legal remuneration.