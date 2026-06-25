POCSO case: TN Minister Viswanathan denies wrongdoing, says Opposition 'indulging in cheap politics'

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Thursday rejected harassment allegations levelled against him in a recent POCSO complaint, alleging that the case was politically motivated.

The Congress member of the Vijay-led cabinet also claimed that the opposition is "indulging in cheap politics".

"Yesterday I gave a statement. That is enough," the minister reiterated when reporters questioned him on the sidelines of an event here.

The POCSO complaint stems from a video circulating on social media and aired on national media, which was purportedly shot in a drug awareness marathon held on June 21 in the Melur assembly constituency in Madurai.

The video shows the minister interacting allegedly inappropriately with school-going girls estimated to be between 10 and 15 years of age.

Viswanathan released a statement on June 24 strongly refuting the allegations that led to the POCSO complaint. He completely rejected the allegations of inappropriate behaviour, asserting that the DMK was levelling false charges against him with malicious intent.

Clarifying his actions at the Melur event, the minister stated, "I helped girl students with first aid who fainted after running a marathon."

(With inputs from PTI)