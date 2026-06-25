Police attempt to arrest DMK cadre fails; party leaders slam TVK regime

KRISHNAGIRI/CHENNAI: Krishnagiri police’s attempt to arrest DMK’s Gen Z event coordinator for his video about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday near Rayakottai was unsuccessful, as the functionary could not be located.

Anbanantham Ariyappan (27), a techie from Bodampatti village near Rayakottai, is also a coordinator of DMK’s Gen Z events. His father Ariyappan is the DMK state farmers’ wing deputy secretary.

As per Rayakottai police, on Tuesday evening, Anbanantham posted a short video clip criticising CM Vijay by linking him with an actor. The same evening, TVK Kelamangalam East union secretary M Moorthy (38) lodged a complaint against Anbanantham. Based on this, Rayakottai police filed a case.

Late on Tuesday night, a police team led by Denkanikottai DSP S Anantharaj rushed to Anbanantham’s house but he was nowhere to be seen. Upon information, Veppanahalli DMK MLA P S Srinivasan, with over 50 DMK cadre, rushed to the spot to prevent the arrest.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi also condemned the TVK government for the midnight arrest attempt. Udhayanidhi, who has been spearheading the DMK’s Gen Z outreach, in a post on X, warned that the DMK would not remain a silent spectator if the government sought to intimidate party youth.

The TVK government, which believes it could suppress youth who question it, would soon get a “befitting reply” from the youth of TN, Kanimozhi said in a separate post on X.