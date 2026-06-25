Puducherry Congress expels PPCC secretary M P Saravanan amid leadership row

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam expelled PPCC secretary M P Saravanan on Wednesday from the primary membership of the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

In a communication issued on Wednesday, Vaithilingam said the action was taken on the recommendations of the party's Disciplinary Action Committee. The order stated that Saravanan's conduct had tarnished the image of the party and warranted disciplinary action.

The expulsion comes against the backdrop of mounting dissent within the Congress unit in Puducherry. A section of Congress workers led by Saravanan has intensified the demand for a change in leadership nation, holding Vaithilingam responsible for the party's electoral setbacks.

They had also staged a protest in front of the PPCC office, demanding accountability for the party's poor performance and calling for a change in leadership. Though Vaithilingam had tendered his resignation , the party has not accepted it.

Last week, Saravanan, along with several party functionaries, had written to the PPCC president seeking the convening of an executive committee meeting to review the party's poor performance in the recent Assembly election.

Differences had also surfaced during a recent party meeting attended by AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, where Saravanan reportedly questioned Vaithilingam's style of functioning, triggering heated exchanges between supporters of the two leaders.