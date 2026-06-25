Ramadoss, Anbumani reunite at family event; hints at PMK truce after 18-month rift

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss met at Thailapuram Garden near Tindivanam in Villupuram district on Wednesday during the 61st wedding anniversary celebrations of Ramadoss and his wife, Saraswathi Ammal, in a development widely seen as signalling a reconciliation between father and son.

Special arrangements had been made at Ramadoss’ residence for the celebrations. Anbumani arrived in the morning along with his wife Sowmiya, their three daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Family members accorded them a traditional welcome.

Upon entering the house, Anbumani embraced his father. Ramadoss welcomed his son warmly, and the two exchanged enquiries about each other’s well-being. Several family members, including Sowmiya, their daughters, grandchildren and close relatives, were present during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Thailapuram Garden in the afternoon, Anbumani said, “Today is my father and mother’s 61st wedding anniversary. We sought their blessings. Hereafter, only good things will happen.” He declined to answer further questions.

Party sources said the differences between Ramadoss and Anbumani, which had persisted for more than 18 months, appeared to have been resolved. They added that there was now a possibility of the PMK functioning as a united organisation once again.

Meanwhile, senior PMK leader G K Mani welcomed the development and expressed confidence that the differences within the party would soon be resolved. Speaking to reporters at Villupuram, Mani said the issues facing the party could be settled if PMK founder S Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss jointly interacted with party functionaries and took decisions together.