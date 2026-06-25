Salary hiked for 691 contract health staff in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: In a major relief to contract healthcare workers, the Puducherry government enhanced the remuneration of 691 employees working under the Pondicherry State Health Society (PSHS), fulfilling an assurance made by Chief Minister N Rangasamy during the Sixth Session of the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly on March 26, 2025.

According to a release from the CM's office, the salary of 108 contract staff nurses has been increased by Rs 15,000/month and that of 223 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), pharmacists, store assistants, ophthalmic assistants, physiotherapists and social workers and others has been enhanced by Rs 12,000/month.

Similarly, the salaries of other technical and office staff working under the Health Society have also been increased by Rs 10,000/month. The total salary of individual staff will vary depending on the present salary they are drawing per month based on the number of years of service.

The revised remuneration has been implemented with retrospective effect from April 1. The enhanced salary amounts, including arrears wherever applicable, were credited to the employees' bank accounts on Wednesday .

The decision is expected to benefit a large section of contractual healthcare personnel who have been playing a vital role in the implementation of various public health programmes and delivery of healthcare services across the Union Territory.