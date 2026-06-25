Students complain TN govt arts colleges’ PTA fee 10 times more than normal; urge immediate action

COIMBATORE: Students of government arts and science colleges across the state complain that their institution authorities collect as much as Rs 1,500 annually in parent-teacher association (PTA) fees, as against the Rs 160 fixed by the higher education department. They urge the department to take immediate action on the matter.

A third-year student at the Government Arts and Science College in Valparai said that the institution collected `1,000 from her in PTA fee. While she was issued a receipt for the payment made, she questioned the collection of such a high amount. “Even now, some students, particularly girls in Valparai, struggle to pay the fee,” she said.

Enquiries with students and teaching faculty revealed that five other government colleges in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts too charged Rs 1,000 in annual PTA fee.

SFI district president Paavel K, who had a few weeks ago petitioned the Coimbatore regional joint director of collegiate education seeking action on the matter, said the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, had until last year been collecting Rs 1,000 in PTA fees. From this year, it, however, is collecting Rs 1,500, he added. Condemning this, Paavel said charging such huge amounts burdens students hailing from modest background.