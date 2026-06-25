Tiruchy libraries to soon get full with second batch of books

TIRUCHY: Public libraries across Tiruchy district will soon be filled with the arrival of the second batch of books procured under the 2025-26 library development programme.

The latest consignment, comprising around 670 bundles of books, will be distributed to 130 libraries in the district, including the District Central Library, eight full-time libraries, 56 branch libraries and 65 village libraries. Officials said the books were selected from nearly 7,000 titles available through the state's procurement portal.

Each full-time library will receive around 1,200 books, while branch libraries will get about 770 books each and village libraries an average of 550 books. A total allocation of `1.39 crore has been earmarked for libraries in the district under the programme.

Of this, `5 lakh was allotted to the District Central Library, `16 lakh to eight full-time libraries, `70 lakh to 56 branch libraries and `48.75 lakh to 65 village libraries. The procurement has been carried out under Tamil Nadu's Transparent Book Procurement Policy, introduced in 2024.

District Library Officer K Shan Basha said,"Libraries selected books based on readers' needs. With the arrival of the second batch, additional titles will soon be made available across all libraries, improving access to quality reading materials for students, job aspirants and the general public."