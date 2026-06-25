TN CM Vijay gives appointment orders to 401 candidates hired in power sector

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday handed over appointment orders to 401 candidates selected for service in the state’s power sector, including 383 assistant engineers and 18 assistant accounts officers.

The recruitment was carried out through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), which issued the notification in June last year and conducted the recruitment examinations in August.

The newly-recruited personnel will serve in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and its subsidiary companies. Officials said the appointments would strengthen the functioning of the power utilities and support electricity generation, transmission and distribution activities across the state.

At the appointment order distribution event at Kalaivanar Arangam, CM Vijay noticed a full-term pregnant woman waiting for her turn to come on stage and receive the appointment order from him. Instead of asking her to come to the stage, the CM stepped down and personally handed over the order to her.