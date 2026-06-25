TNPSC Group-I recruitment hits 12-year low with just 26 vacancies

CHENNAI: A notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announcing recruitment for just 26 Group-I posts, the lowest in 12 years, has triggered disappointment among aspirants across Tamil Nadu.

Candidates said the sharp drop in vacancies has left lakhs of job seekers preparing for the competitive exam disheartened.

Group-I services include posts such as deputy collector, DSP, deputy registrar of cooperatives, registrar, assistant director (panchayats) and other senior administrative positions. The number of vacancies notified by the commission in recent years stood at 139 in 2019, 69 in 2020, 92 in 2022, 90 in 2024, and 78 in 2025.

According to sources, one of the key reasons for the low intake is the state government’s policy of filling Group-I posts on the basis of 90:10 ratio, with 90% posts filled internally through promotion and 10% through direct recruitment. It is also alleged that even this 10% direct recruitment quota has not been fully implemented in some years.