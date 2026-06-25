TNPSC Group-I recruitment hits 12-year low with just 26 vacancies

CHENNAI: A notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announcing recruitment for just 26 Group-I posts, the lowest in 12 years, has triggered disappointment among aspirants across Tamil Nadu.
Candidates said the sharp drop in vacancies has left lakhs of job seekers preparing for the competitive exam disheartened.
Group-I services include posts such as deputy collector, DSP, deputy registrar of cooperatives, registrar, assistant director (panchayats) and other senior administrative positions. The number of vacancies notified by the commission in recent years stood at 139 in 2019, 69 in 2020, 92 in 2022, 90 in 2024, and 78 in 2025.
According to sources, one of the key reasons for the low intake is the state government’s policy of filling Group-I posts on the basis of 90:10 ratio, with 90% posts filled internally through promotion and 10% through direct recruitment. It is also alleged that even this 10% direct recruitment quota has not been fully implemented in some years.
Senior official defends policy to fill vacancies via promotion
“A few judgments of the Madras HC and the SC have upheld the principle that at least 33% of posts should be filled through direct recruitment. However, only 10% seats were earmarked for direct recruitment in some years, and sometimes, all vacancies were filled through promotions.
Given the rising unemployment, the government should increase the share of direct recruitment to 50% in Group-I services. Only then will the annual number of vacancies cross 200 in the coming years,” a recently recruited Group-I officer told TNIE.
He further said that lakhs of aspirants spend years preparing for TNPSC and other competitive exams. “Both the DMK and AIADMK govts have yielded to the pressure of employees’ associations that oppose hike in direct recruitment quota.
Last year, nearly 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary exam, of which around 1,900 qualified for the mains. Those who reach the mains stage are generally capable of clearing TNPSC Group II, SSC and other competitive exams. For many, Group-I preparation itself serves as valuable training,” he added.
Officials from the TNPSC and revenue department clarified that the proposal to fill 26 vacancies had been sent to the commission nearly eight months ago, following which the notification was issued on Tuesday.
“Based on service panels prepared for the coming years and anticipated retirements, departments earmark vacancies for promotion and direct recruitment. If the state government revises the vacancy position and decides to increase the number of posts, the figures may be revised,” an official said.
S Vivek from Villupuram said he had been preparing for Group-I and Group-II examinations for the past four years after quitting his job. “Last year there were only 78 vacancies, and this year it has come down to 26. It is disappointing, especially as many of us may cross the age limit in the coming years,” he said.
A senior official defended the policy of filling 90% of Group-I posts through promotion, arguing that unlike IAS and IPS officers, Group-I officers require extensive local knowledge and administrative experience.
PMK chief Dr Anbumani Ramadoss flayed the TNPSC notification. Lakhs of posts are vacant in various departments and the notification does not reflect the actual requirement, he said. Recalling the ruling TVK’s poll manifesto, which promised to fill all vacant posts, Anbumani urged the government to increase the number of candidates to be recruited to at least 100.