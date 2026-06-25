TNSTC announces 300 special buses to clear Muharram, Pournami rush till June 30

SALEM: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Salem Division, has announced the operation of 300 special buses from June 25 to June 30 in view of Muharram, weekend travel rush and the Pournami festival.

According to TNSTC officials, the special bus services have been planned after anticipating a substantial increase in passenger movement during the six-day period, particularly on routes connecting major cities.

The additional buses will be operated from key bus terminals including Chennai, Salem, Bengaluru, Hosur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai and Chidambaram.

Officials said passengers can reserve tickets for the special services through TNSTC booking counters, the corporation's official website and mobile application. The corporation has also made arrangements to monitor passenger demand and deploy additional services if required.

Additional buses will be operated from Chennai to Salem, Namakkal, Hosur, Dharmapuri and Mettur. Similarly, passengers travelling from Salem will have access to extra services to Chennai, Madurai, Chidambaram, Kancheepuram, Bengaluru and Tidel Park. Special buses have also been scheduled from Bengaluru to Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur.

Further, TNSTC will operate additional buses from Hosur to Salem, Chennai, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur. Special services have also been planned on routes connecting Namakkal and Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and Bengaluru, Erode and Bengaluru, and Tiruchy and Hosur.

In view of the large number of devotees expected to participate in the monthly Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai, special buses will be operated from Salem, Attur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Bengaluru to Tiruvannamalai on June 29 and June 30.

Officials said buses from Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur to Tiruvannamalai will be operated at the rate of one service every hour from 1 pm on June 29 until midnight.