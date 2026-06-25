TVK MLA hands over Rs 10 lakh solatium to kin of Qatar gas plant blast victims

TIRUNELVELI: Radhapuram TVK MLA Dr Sathish Christopher on Wednesday handed over Rs 10 lakh solatium, ordered by CM Vijay, to the families of three youths who were killed in the Qatar gas plant explosion.

Christopher, accompanied by revenue officials, visited the residences of the victims, identified as T Babith (26) of Chidambarapuram, M Sajithkumar (25) of Sivakamipuram and M Suvin (24) of Azhakiya Nambiyapuram in Radhapuram taluk, and consoled their parents over the loss.

He also assured them that the TVK government would take steps to bring back the bodies of the deceased at the earliest and handed over cheques for the Rs 10 lakh solatium to the parents of the deceased victims.

Speaking to TNIE, E Karthik, a relative of Sajithkumar, said the family had been informed that his body would be repatriated after proper identification.

Meanwhile, an official said that the process of repatriation is expected to begin in a two or three days.