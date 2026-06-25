‘Vested interests behind drug network’: TN DGP Aggarwal

CHENNAI: Highlighting the state’s commitment to tackling drug menace, DGP and Head of Police Force Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday said the government and the police department have been working to curb the supply of drugs despite attempts by those with vested interests to make profit from it. The state’s youth should be careful, the HoPF said, adding, “Drug usage is not cool, it’s a trap”.

Speaking at a two-day symposium organised by the Enforcement Bureau-Crime Investigation Department (EB-CID) at Guru Nanak College in Velachery, he said,

“Those with vested interest who are trying to thwart the attempts of the police are not realising the damage they are causing to the future of the nation, society and the state.”

Explaining the state’s two-pronged strategy, he said the police are tracking inter-state drug networks and are working to reduce the inflow of narcotics into TN. He said they are also spreading awareness on the ill-effects of drug use to reduce demand. “If these networks are disrupted, the supply route can be cut,” he said.