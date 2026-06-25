Vijay’s remark on ex-CM not befitting his office: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK’s ally VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan took exception to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s remarks in the Assembly while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address.

“The manner in which the CM spoke, mocking former CM M K Stalin over his electoral defeat, is not befitting the dignity of his office. Something that should be avoided even on party platforms should have been avoided in the Assembly,” he said in a statement on X.

Further, the alliance leader also urged the state government to drop its move to privatise sanitation work in all municipal corporations. He termed the decision to hand over sanitation work in all corporations across the state to private contractors ‘shocking’.

“Sanitation workers carry out these duties by putting their lives at stake, and we urge the government to immediately drop this move that goes against their welfare,” he said.

Regarding the scheme to give a one-gram gold ring to every child born in government hospitals, Thirumavalavan suggested the money be used to strengthen maternity care in government hospitals instead of giving away gold.

“Win and loss are a natural part of elections. In this context, for the CM to mock someone who isn’t even in the Assembly was deeply improper,” CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said in a post on X.

“And the Leader of Opposition’s retort was wrong too. Both sides would do well to remember that the boat rides on the cart one day, and the cart rides on the boat another day, and to conduct themselves with dignity,” he added.