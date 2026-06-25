Villupuram collector meets 22 road accident injured

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman visited the government medical college hospital at Mundiyambakkam and met those injured in a road accident that occurred near Janakipuram on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, early on Wednesday.

According to police, a van carrying Haj pilgrims who had arrived in Chennai by air met with an accident near Kandamanadi village in Villupuram taluk on Wednesday morning.

The group was returning to V Kalathur village in Perambalur district from Chennai Airport when the front tyre of the van burst near Janakipuram, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle overturned into a roadside ditch. A total of 22 persons sustained injuries and were admitted to the government medical college hospital.

Collector Rahman met the injured and enquired with doctors about the treatment. He said all the injured were receiving proper medical care and assured that they would recover soon.

Government Medical College Hospital Dean Dr M Lucy Nirmal Medona, Medical Superintendent Dr Ravikumar and other doctors were also present during the visit.