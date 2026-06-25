Woman’s decomposed body found in bushes in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in a semi-naked state inside thorny bushes at Kovai Pudur on Wednesday. The body was discovered around 10.40 am near a private college on MGR Nagar Road in the Manjappallam North area, under the jurisdiction of the Madukkarai police station.

Residents of Arivoli Nagar spotted the body while passing through the area and alerted the police. Though the information was initially passed on to the Kuniyamuthur police, the case was later transferred to the Madukkarai police as the spot falls under Coimbatore Rural limits.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased is believed to be aged between 25 and 35. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and police suspect that the woman had died nearly two days ago. Coimbatore Rural SP A Pavan Kumar Reddy said the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

“There are no visible injuries on the body. The investigation is under way,” he said. Police have secured CCTV footage from nearby areas as part of the probe. The body was sent to the Coimbatore ESI Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Madukkarai police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.