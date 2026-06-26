54k Tiruchy farmers to get Rs 222 crore loan waiver

TIRUCHY: The Cooperative Department in Tiruchy has initiated the process of preparing the list of farmers in Tiruchy who will benefit from the crop loan waiver.

As per a recent state government announcement, farmers who borrowed up to Rs 75,000 will get full waiver, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Those who borrowed more than Rs 75,000 will get a waiver of Rs 35,000. The scheme covers crop loans taken between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026.