54k Tiruchy farmers to get Rs 222 crore loan waiver

TIRUCHY: The Cooperative Department in Tiruchy has initiated the process of preparing the list of farmers in Tiruchy who will benefit from the crop loan waiver.
As per a recent state government announcement, farmers who borrowed up to Rs 75,000 will get full waiver, irrespective of the size of their landholding.
Those who borrowed more than Rs 75,000 will get a waiver of Rs 35,000. The scheme covers crop loans taken between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026.
T Jayaraman, joint registrar of cooperative societies, Tiruchy, said Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies would prepare the list of beneficiaries and it would be subjected to an audit before being finalized.
“Around 54,000 farmers, including those from all three categories, will receive a loan waiver amounting to Rs 222 crore in Tiruchy,” Jayaraman said.
A senior official in the credit society said they were in the process of preparing the list of beneficiaries. “Once the audit team clears the list, it will be displayed in the respective Village Administrative Officer’s offices to enable farmers verify details.
If no discrepancies are found, the list will be sent to the headquarters for approval. Subsequently, clearance certificates will be issued to the respective farmers. We have been instructed to complete the entire process within 45 days,” he said.