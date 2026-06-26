Aavin’s cloud-based system to enable swift payments

MADURAI: In a bid to improve timely payment to dairy farmers, Aavin (Madurai) has implemented a cloud based- automated monitoring module at 45 Bulk Milk Coolers (BMCs) across Madurai district. Farmers say the initiative would help avoid accounting delays as well as correct evaluation of high-quality milk, resulting in better pay to producers.

The new system promptly evaluates and generates three kinds of data: weight, nutritional content of the milk and its monetary value.

The software has already been installed. Training sessions for BMC staff and awareness programs for milk farmers on how to utilise the module effectively were conducted, said a top official at the Aavin (Madurai) while explaining the importance of the module.

"Once a milk farmer deposits their milk into the module, the system assesses weight, nutritional content and monetary value. The output is provided in an itemized format, and this information is transmitted via a cloud-based system to Aavin's regional office in Madurai and its headquarters in Chennai. This enables officials to access and verify the data, as well as check the quality and quantity of the milk and ensures the timely generation of billing for prompt payments," he stated.

"The cost of each module is `5 lakh. Output details such as quality, weight and price cannot be altered by the local staff. Once implemented, the contents of the output will be 100 percent genuine," he added.