Ammonia gas leak: Three more workers from Odisha die, toll now 13

As of Thursday, a total of 27 affected individuals were discharged while 43 remain under treatment.

Apart from the two government hospitals in Chennai, the affected workers have been admitted to Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Institute and Vels Medical College and Hospital.

The mortal remains of eight victims have been airlifted to their home state of Odisha while two bodies were flown to Assam.

The bodies of the three victims who died on Thursday will also be transported upon completion of legal formalities.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Stanley hospital said the age of the victims is established through forensic methods as they carried no valid documents to ascertain how old they were.