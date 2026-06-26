Tamil Nadu

Ammonia gas leak: Three more workers from Odisha die, toll now 13

Three Odisha girls died in Chennai hospitals. Two deaths were reported at Stanley Hospital and one at RGGGH, the health department said.
An ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur affected more than 65 people on Saturday. Few workers who were in critical condition admitted at RGGGH in Chennai on Sunday.
An ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur affected more than 65 people on Saturday. Few workers who were in critical condition admitted at RGGGH in Chennai on Sunday.Photo | P Jawahar, EPS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in Tiruvallur district rose to 13 on Thursday, after three more migrant workers receiving treatment at government hospitals died.

According to a health department bulletin, the deceased, who were from Odisha, were: Rita Juanga, daughter of Pitambur Juanga from Kendujhar; Sumithra, daughter of Pitanali from Kendujhar; and Pinki Juanga, daughter of Uparkansa from Kudipasa. Among the three deaths, two were reported from the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital while the third one occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

An ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur affected more than 65 people on Saturday. Few workers who were in critical condition admitted at RGGGH in Chennai on Sunday.
Ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 11 after death of one more Odia worker

As of Thursday, a total of 27 affected individuals were discharged while 43 remain under treatment.

Apart from the two government hospitals in Chennai, the affected workers have been admitted to Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Institute and Vels Medical College and Hospital.

The mortal remains of eight victims have been airlifted to their home state of Odisha while two bodies were flown to Assam.

The bodies of the three victims who died on Thursday will also be transported upon completion of legal formalities.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Stanley hospital said the age of the victims is established through forensic methods as they carried no valid documents to ascertain how old they were.

An ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur affected more than 65 people on Saturday. Few workers who were in critical condition admitted at RGGGH in Chennai on Sunday.
Ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 11 after death of one more Odia worker
Ammonia gas leak