Congress wants union education minister to quit over NEET ‘irregularities’

CHENNAI: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John and All India Youth Congress national general secretary Lenin Prasad demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET and other national-level examinations. They announced a 40-day, multi-phase agitation that will culminate in a large student protest in Delhi on August 9.

Addressing reporters at the Chennai Press Club on Thursday, John and Prasad detailed the activities of the AICC’s ‘Students’ Voice’ (Maanavargalin Kural) campaign launched against malpractices in NEET.

“The NEET exam scheduled for May 12 this year was cancelled because the question paper was leaked,” Roji John said, adding papers had also leaked during 2024-25. He pointed out when NEET papers leaked in 2014, those involved were arrested, “But there is no information on what action was taken against them afterwards,” he said.

Students spend between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for preparing for these exams, and nearly Rs 3 lakh crore of public money has been wasted in the process, he said. “A country that calls itself Digital India is unable to conduct even a single examination properly,” he charged, adding that NEET had caused serious distress among students.

The Congress demanded an overhaul in the exam system and annual calendar for all exams to be conducted by the union government.