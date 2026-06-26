ED seizes cash, freezes 56 accounts in TRB recruitment scam probe

CHENNAI: After conducting searches at 21 locations across the state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 13.18 lakh in cash, froze 56 bank accounts and two demat accounts, and recovered documents related to 36 immovable properties with a guidance value of Rs 9.67 crore.

The ED said it carried out the searches on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its investigation into the alleged tampering of OMR sheets in the recruitment examination for government polytechnic lecturers conducted by the TRB in 2017.

According to a release, the agency’s investigation is based on a TN police FIR registered in 2017 alleging scanned OMR answer sheets were digitally altered to inflate the marks of select candidates.