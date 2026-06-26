EPS appoints rebel heads in new posts to curtail exodus

CHENNAI: In an apparent bid to placate disgruntled leaders and stem the exodus of functionaries from the AIADMK, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday appointed several leaders to new posts in the party.

Many of them had been removed earlier from party posts after ‘revolting’ against the leadership and backing the TVK government during the confidence vote. Significantly, former minister C Ve Shanmugam, who has continued to criticise Palaniswami, was not given any party post.

However, with one exception, the AIADMK chief did not restore leaders to the posts from which they were removed on May 13. The appointments came amid reports that former minister C Vijayabaskar, who has already resigned as the MLA from Viralimalai, is set to join the TVK along with a large number of cadre. Palaniswami has also faced criticism for his rigid approach and failing to prevent several functionaries from leaving the party.

Former minister Natham R Viswanathan was reinstated as deputy general secretary, while former minister S P Velumani was also appointed deputy general secretary. Velumani had earlier served as Coimbatore Rural South district secretary and headquarters secretary. Varahur A Arunachalam has now been appointed headquarters secretary, one of the key organisational posts in the party.