Farmers urge pre-budget talks as Tamil Nadu agriculture budget uncertainty raises concerns

TIRUCHY: With the TVK government likely to table its first budget next month, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department is yet to convene region-level pre budget meetings with farmers, raising doubts if a separate agriculture budget would be presented.

During the previous DMK government, pre-budget meetings were held across TN, in the presence of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister along with senior officials from the respective departments. The second phase of discussions was held in Chennai with the CM to finalise the proposals.

With date of meetings not announced yet, farmers expressed apprehensions if there would be an agriculture budget this year. “The pre-budget discussions are vital as they bridge the gap between grassroots-level realities and government policymaking.

They enable the government to gather actionable inputs from farmers, agricultural experts and other stakeholders, ensuring that the final budget effectively addresses issues related to food security and rural livelihoods,” said Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.