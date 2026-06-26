Farmers urge pre-budget talks as Tamil Nadu agriculture budget uncertainty raises concerns

TIRUCHY: With the TVK government likely to table its first budget next month, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department is yet to convene region-level pre budget meetings with farmers, raising doubts if a separate agriculture budget would be presented.
During the previous DMK government, pre-budget meetings were held across TN, in the presence of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister along with senior officials from the respective departments. The second phase of discussions was held in Chennai with the CM to finalise the proposals.
With date of meetings not announced yet, farmers expressed apprehensions if there would be an agriculture budget this year. “The pre-budget discussions are vital as they bridge the gap between grassroots-level realities and government policymaking.
They enable the government to gather actionable inputs from farmers, agricultural experts and other stakeholders, ensuring that the final budget effectively addresses issues related to food security and rural livelihoods,” said Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.
“The DMK government used to table budget exclusively for the agriculture sector, and should continued in the TVK government. A separate budget reflects the importance a government gives to the farming sector. We even urge the Union government also to present a separate agriculture budget,” Vimalnathan added.
S Rajarathinam, a farmer from Thiruverumbur, “In the regional-level meetings, officials will get a clear picture of farmers’ issues, which would help in formulating plans that truly benefit farmers.”
Mahadanapuram V Rajaram, president of the Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association in Karur, said the issue was not whether the agriculture budget was presented separately or merged with the general budget, but how far farmers benefit from the announcements.
“Most of the time, these meetings are merely an eyewash. Several key issues raised during the discussions are not even considered by governments. Irrespective of whether there is a separate or a general budget, the government should come out with a plan to promote alternative crops that require less water than paddy,” he said.