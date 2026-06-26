Forest officials urge Tangedco to install MCCB to curb jumbo deaths

COIMBATORE: To prevent electrocution of wild elephants, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has been urged to install Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) switches at transformer points along forest boundaries across the Coimbatore Forest Division.

The proposal was recommended by Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar during a meeting with Tangedco and Coimbatore Forest Division officials on Thursday.

The meeting was convened after the electrocution of two elephants in the last two months — the first on May 3 in Madukkarai Forest Range and the second in Veerpandi village on June 23.

Divisional Forest Officer N Vengatesh Prabhu said the department has identified exposed electric lines near forest boundaries and has requested Tangedco to insulate them.

Despite multiple attempts, Tangedo officials did not respond to TNIE.