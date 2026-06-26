Fresh list of Tasmac outlets to be shut being readied: Minister K Vignesh

DINDIGUL: The government is set to shut down more Tasmac liquor shops and a government order in this regard will be released soon, said Minister of Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh in Palani on Thursday. He also assured that the government will never privatise Tasmac.

A fresh list of Tasmac liquor shops, which are near schools and bus stands, are being prepared for closure. These facilities will be closed immediately or could be relocated to some other places. A government order will be released soon, the Minister said while speaking to media persons

“We are serious about closing liquor shops which are causing inconvenience for public. Firstly, we removed 717 shops near schools, places of worship and bus depots immediately after assuming office. We are now preparing another list of Tasmac outlets which are near schools and bus stands,” Vignesh said.

The minister also revealed the government is preparing a draft on the regulation of liquor prices. “We are receiving complaints that extra `10 is still being charged extra per liquor bottle. An inspection has been initiated. Action will be taken after verification. Every day action is being taken against salesmen and supervisors on such complaints,” he said.