Madras HC rejects plea to condone delay in appeal against acquittal of ex-minister P Geetha Jeevan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to condone delay of 839 days to file a third party appeal against acquittal of former minister P Geetha Jeevan in a Rs 2.31 crore disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders dismissing the petition, filed by advocate S Shanmugasundaram of Thoothukudi.

The petitioner had prayed for the court to condone the delay so that he could file a third party appeal against the 2022 acquittal order of the principal sessions court, Thoothukudi, since the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption failed to move the appeal.

The DA case was filed against N Periyasamy (since deceased), his daughter Geetha Jeevan, her brothers N P Jegan, N P Raja, and others for amassing wealth of Rs 2.31 crore during 1996-2001 when Periyasamy was an MLA and Geetha Jeevan was the district panchayat chairperson.

The trial court acquitted them, finding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubts.

Shanmugasundaram had cited delay in getting certified copies of case documents for the late filing of the petition.