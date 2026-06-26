MDMK to announce its stance on alliance on Jun 27

CHENNAI: Driven by "pain" and "deep anguish" over its treatment in the DMK-led alliance, the Vaiko-led MDMK is likely to finalise its exit from the alliance during its crucial general council meeting on Saturday.

The imminent exit follows Friday's charged high-level committee meeting where the party indicated its decision to break ties.

MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko, however, explicitly stated that individual leaders cannot unilaterally sever ties.

The official decision to continue with the DMK or walk out of the nine-year-old alliance will be announced by the party's general council scheduled for June 27, where the office bearers and cadres will vote on the final decision.

On Friday, the party's high-level committee meeting here was taken aback by the absence of its legislator Senthil Selvan who won from Sikrazhi, triggering speculation that he would resign and join the ruling TVK under its founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

However, Rajendran, the Kadayanallur MLA attended the meeting.

There are indications that the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which contested from four constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance, under the DMK's rising sun symbol, and won two seats, is also likely to explore future alliance prospects with the Vijay-led party.

Apparently indicating that the party was on its way out, Vaiko, the party's general secretary expressed his deep dissatisfaction and resentment over the treatment his party had received while in alliance with the DMK for the past nine years.

Inspite of his loyalty and his efforts to promote the DMK leadership and the Dravidian movement over the past nine years, he felt that his party was treated "unfairly", Vaiko, who had once been in the DMK, said at a meeting in Virudhunagar earlier today.

After walking out of the DMK he had launched his own party, the MDMK.