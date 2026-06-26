NCCF dues to farmers to be cleared soon, assures official

MADURAI: Payments due to farmers who supplied paddy under the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) procurement scheme would be cleared in the coming weeks, officials confirmed on Thursday. This was conveyed at the farmers' grievances meeting chaired by Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna.
Farmers had complained that payments had remained pending for nearly four months.
Officials said that a majority of farmers received their dues last week and the remaining payments were delayed due to issues related to bank accounts. Agriculture officials assured farmers that procurement in future would be carried out only through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and the NCCF would not be allowed to do so in Madurai.
At the meeting, K Thirupathi, a farmer from Madurai West, raised concerns over irregularities in the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) and demanded transparency in procurement activities.
Farmers attributed the irregularities owing to lack of workers in the department. However, officials stated that recruitment issues were pending before the court.
Meanwhile, the agriculture department will host a special grievances meeting for TNCSC-related issues by July 10 following instructions by the collector.
M Malaisamy, a farmer from Mangulam, complained that crop insurance claims for the 2025-26 samba season were yet to be settled. In response officials said sampling reports from 57 locations across eight blocks were awaited and assured that the process would be completed by July 2.
Several farmers highlighted issues related to mixing of sewage in waterbodies and the uncontrolled growth of Seemai Karuvelam.
Karseri farmer Gunasekaran said sewage from Sakkimangalam Ilampallam tank had affected over 600 acres of agricultural land and sought measures to stop sewage flow through Kalmedu.
The DRO instructed WRD officials to include affected tanks in the list for removal of invasive plants following the inspection of waterbodies by a retired judge.
At the meeting farmers from Vadipatti and Thiruparankundram sought action against canal encroachments, sewage discharge into irrigation channels and increasing growth of water hyacinth. The DRO assured that necessary action would be initiated on the issues raised.
Similarly, during the agriculture grievances meeting held in Ramanathapuram, farmers demanded immediate desilting and maintenance works at canals and tanks ahead of cultivation season which is expected to begin by September.
Speaking to TNIE, Vadikovil Milk Cooperative Society president V Govinda Pandian said, "This much-needed system has been finally implemented in Madurai. Earlier, we used to get money from Aavin after 10 days.
For example, if a farmer supplies milk for the period May 1-10, payment will be settled on May 20. As every milk supply is accounted within a matter of seconds, accounting delays can be avoided by the Accounts Department. We hope the payment would be settled within three working days."
T Inbaraj, a farmer from Usilampatti, said the new system will help stop adulteration of milk in the first stage itself.
"This system-generated content acts like a spot test for milk. Generally, farmers have the notion that nutrition content isn't measured properly despite offering high quality milk and a flat rate of `35 per litre is offered to all farmers at the Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC). With this new system, high-quality milk can be procured at a higher price."