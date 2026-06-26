NCCF dues to farmers to be cleared soon, assures official

MADURAI: Payments due to farmers who supplied paddy under the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) procurement scheme would be cleared in the coming weeks, officials confirmed on Thursday. This was conveyed at the farmers' grievances meeting chaired by Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna.

Farmers had complained that payments had remained pending for nearly four months.

Officials said that a majority of farmers received their dues last week and the remaining payments were delayed due to issues related to bank accounts. Agriculture officials assured farmers that procurement in future would be carried out only through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and the NCCF would not be allowed to do so in Madurai.

At the meeting, K Thirupathi, a farmer from Madurai West, raised concerns over irregularities in the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) and demanded transparency in procurement activities.

Farmers attributed the irregularities owing to lack of workers in the department. However, officials stated that recruitment issues were pending before the court.