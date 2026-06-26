Neglected Ananda Avenue Park locked for six months amid poor maintenance and safety concerns

TIRUCHY: A public park constructed in 2018 at Ananda Avenue at a cost of Rs 61 lakh through the AMRUT scheme remains locked for over six months owing to poor maintenance by the civic body.

The facility was locked after residents noticed snakes and reptiles slithering through the overgrown bushes. However, people who still enter the facility through a broken compound wall for their daily walk braving the risk, have been repeatedly urging the civic body to renovate and maintain the facility.

Ananda Avenue, located in Ward 14 of Ariyamangalam zone, is home to around 250 families. It is connected to East Boulevard Road and surrounded by several educational institutions.

Following the inauguration, hundreds of residents used the park every day, spending time at its yoga shed, children’s play area and walking track. Numerous saplings planted in the park enhanced greenery and provided people a clean environment to spend their time.

The park now wears a deserted look, with its gate locked, compound wall broken, play equipment damaged and overgrown vegetation. Those who still use the walking track said their repeated complaints to the civic body over renovation have fallen on deaf ears.