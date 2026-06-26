No power tariff hike this year: Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: In what may come as a relief to consumers across Tamil Nadu, Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar on Thursday announced that there would be no increase in power tariff this year, despite provisions enabling annual revision under existing tariff mechanism.

Speaking after releasing the white paper on the state’s power sector in Chennai, the minister said the previous DMK government had introduced a multi-year tariff revision system in 2022, under which electricity charges are revised every July based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“According to the prescribed formula, electricity tariff may be increased by 3.57% this year. However, the TVK government has decided not to implement the proposed hike, keeping in mind the welfare of consumers,” he said.

Nirmalkumar said the decision has been taken despite the financial difficulties faced by the state-owned power utilities. The move reflects the government’s commitment to protecting consumers from additional financial burden, he added.

The minister pointed out that during the previous regime, tariff hikes were accompanied by subsidies provided mainly for domestic consumers. “The TVK government has decided not to increase tariffs. Therefore, there is no immediate need to provide additional subsidy support to offset a tariff revision,” he said.