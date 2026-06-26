Tales of horror, not ‘honour’ at Basha commission hearing

CHENNAI: More than a decade has passed, but the pain is still fresh in the mind of Jothi Basu, the brother of Amirthavalli who was killed for ‘honour’ along with her husband Palaniyappan and their 40-day-old baby.

Deposing before the Justice K N Basha Commission, constituted last year to draft a special law to curb ‘honour killings’ in the state, on the 2014 incident in Tiruvarur, Jothi Basu’s eyes welled up when he said, “They slammed the 40-day-old baby on the floor and threw my sister in the river, questioning how she could fall in love with a farmhand employed by them.”

He also told the commission the attackers were acquitted in the case and that the family is yet to receive employment assistance under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Basu’s is among the many voices of survivors and kin of victims of ‘honour killings’ from across Tamil Nadu heard by the commission chaired by Justice K N Basha (retd), with retired IAS officer Dr V Palanikumar and ex-IPS officer S Ramanathan as members, during its special sitting organised by Madurai-based NGO Evidence in Chennai on Thursday.

The Tiruvarur incident apart, testimonies were recorded in 20 cases, including those of Udumalaipet’s Kausalya and Gokulraj of Salem. Evidence placed over 800 pages of legal documents before the panel.