TN CM Vijay flags off 300 new diesel and CNG buses

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay flagged off 300 new buses, procured at a total cost of `127.21 crore, from the state secretariat on Thursday.

Of the 300 buses, 65 have been allocated to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), while the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai and Tirunelveli will receive the remaining vehicles. The new fleet comprises 164 diesel buses and 136 BS-VI compliant CNG vehicles.

Following the launch, the buses allocated to MTC commenced operations from the Kilambakkam and Koyambedu termini, as well as from its depots across Chennai.

After flagging off the buses, Vijay boarded one of the MTC buses, bought a ticket and travelled up to the War Memorial.

The new fleet will add to the transport department’s 21,527 buses operated through 26 transport regions and 317 depots, catering to approximately 2.05 crore passengers every day. Nearly 64% of the commuters benefit from fare concessions, including women, students, transgender persons, freedom fighters and Kalaimamani awardees.