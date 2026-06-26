TN power debt at Rs 2.5 lakh crore; govt promises to fix sector

‘Can save Rs 215 cr/month by ending short-term power procurements’

Tantransco had an outstanding debt of Rs 30,965 crore, while the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) owed `5,672 crore.

The minister said the debt burden can’t be reduced overnight and would have to be addressed through phased financial reforms.

The power utilities may earn revenue of Rs 1.43 lakh crore during 2026-27, while expenditure is projected to be at Rs 1.41 lakh crore. Net borrowings for the current year are estimated to beRs 11,893 crore, he said.

Referring to the financial performance of the previous administration, Nirmalkumar said the utilities generated total revenue of Rs 4.97 lakh crore between 2021 and 2026, while expenditure stood at Rs 5.32 lakh crore. Despite this being the highest revenue recorded in the history of the state’s power sector, largely due to tariff revision, debt continued to rise, he said.

“The objective of revising tariffs is to reduce debt, improve operational efficiency and ultimately benefit consumers. However, neither the utility nor consumers gained from the tariff revision,” he alleged.

Explaining the power procurement pattern, the minister said TN’s peak power demand had reached 21,307 MW, but only 3,495 MW was generated through the utility’s own hydro, thermal and gas-based power stations. The rest was met through independent power producers, wind and solar generators, captive power users and central government allocations.